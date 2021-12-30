Top crime-public safety stories for 2021 include sex trafficking, standoff, murders

Shortly after moving to Beaver City, Quinn sexually assaulted the girl and forced her to perform oral sex. She began having sex with other men for $50 because Quinn told her to do so.

Other men charged in the case testified at Quinn’s trial, describing how they met the victim via Quinn and how he would encourage them to touch her.

DNA analysis on a comforter located at Quinn’s business property contained a DNA mixture of Quinn and the victim. Computers seized by police contained sexually explicit photos and videos of the victim, and there were more than 15,000 text messages sent between Quinn and the victim.

After being found guilty of 13 of 14 charges against him, Judge James E. Doyle IV sentenced Quinn to a minimum of 176.5 years and maximum of 304 years for 13 counts of sexual assault and sex trafficking. Quinn, 57, will be eligible for parole after 110 years and nine months. He will be eligible for mandatory discharge after 176 years and three months.

Seven other men charged in the case have been sentenced, and eight other men are set for pretrial hearings or sentencing in early 2022.

