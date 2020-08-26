Shots fired at Kearney house, vehicle Tuesday night

KEARNEY — A house and vehicle were shot at Tuesday night in south Kearney.
Around 10:30 p.m. Kearney police were called to investigate a report of shots fired at a house area of 107 Huron Dr., in the Lake Villa Estates subdivision, south of Interstate 80.
When officers arrived they found a back window damaged on a vehicle parked in the driveway, along with damages on the front of the house.
The damage is consistent with being caused by a shotgun, possibly fired from the street toward the house, a KPD news release said.
At the time of the incident occupants of the house were home, although no injuries were reported.
The suspect vehicle is described as a white or light-colored pickup.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Investigator Amy Trausch of the Kearney Police Department at (308) 237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers at (308) 237-3424, or you can submit your tip using the See it, Say it, Send it App.
