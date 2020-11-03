Sargent woman found not guilty of theft from her former employer

BROKEN BOW — A Custer County jury found a Sargent woman not guilty of theft from her former Sargent employer.

According to court records, Cynthia Lowry, 39, was charged with felony theft of more than $5,000 in April 2017 and went to trial Oct. 26-29 in Custer County District Court.

A jury of 12 people found her not guilty on Oct. 29.

Court records indicate Lowry was accused of stealing $32,000 from Whoa N’ Go in Sargent where she had worked as a manager Oct. 2, 2012, to July 27, 2016. She was accused of stealing the money between January-July 2016.

After an audit of the convenience store’s account, court records say, Lowry’s employer alleged that she had “cooked” the books, or recorded lower dollar sales than actually had occurred. The bank, where she was to make the deposits, alleged that she was not making timely deposits.