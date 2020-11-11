Rural Ravenna couple guilty of reduced charges in son’s assault case

KEARNEY — Parents accused of tampering with a witness in their son’s criminal case have been convicted of a lesser charge.

Brian and Julie Kuhl, both of rural Ravenna, were charged in Buffalo County Court with conspiracy to commit witness tampering, a felony, for trying to scare the alleged victim in their son Nigel Kuhl’s criminal case. The Kuhls were accused of blaming her for the incidents between April 25 and Feb. 3.

Nigel Kuhl was charged in Buffalo County District Court of felony first-degree assault and domestic third-degree assault in a Jan. 24 incident. He was accused of physically assaulting the woman and allegedly held her face against a multi-fuel garage heater burning her legs.

However, in October a jury found him not guilty of the charges.

Brian and Julie Kuhl’s felony charges were dismissed and they were both convicted in county court of misdemeanor disturbing the peace. They were ordered to each pay a $500 fine.