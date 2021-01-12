Records: Bomb threat made to Buffalo County Courthouse came from borrowed cellphone

KEARNEY — The man accused of placing a bomb threat at the Buffalo County Courthouse last week borrowed a cellphone to allegedly make the call.

Buffalo County Court indicate a man approached a man at an Elm Creek business Thursday asking to use his phone to call someone because his vehicle was broken down. The Elm Creek man gave the man his cellphone, and the man left the building to make the call.

The man then entered a gold vehicle parked one block north of the business and left with the phone.

At 8:40 a.m. the Buffalo County 911 communications center received a call from an anonymous male caller suggesting someone may have placed a bomb at the courthouse at 1512 Central Ave. The caller hung up before dispatchers could obtain any additional information.

The Elm Creek man reported the cellphone incident to the 911 communications center, and when he provided dispatchers the number to his cellphone it matched the same number the bomb threat was made from, records indicate.

Another man who was at the business described the vehicle as a gold Grand Am or Grand Prix and described the driver as wearing glasses with a damaged right lens.