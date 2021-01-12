 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Records: Bomb threat made to Buffalo County Courthouse came from borrowed cellphone
breaking top story

Records: Bomb threat made to Buffalo County Courthouse came from borrowed cellphone

{{featured_button_text}}
Buffalo County Courthouse bomb threat

Sheriff’s deputies and Kearney police set up around the Buffalo County Courthouse to prevent passersby and traffic from entering the potentially dangerous area after a bomb threat forced the evacuation of the building.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The man accused of placing a bomb threat at the Buffalo County Courthouse last week borrowed a cellphone to allegedly make the call.

Buffalo County Court indicate a man approached a man at an Elm Creek business Thursday asking to use his phone to call someone because his vehicle was broken down. The Elm Creek man gave the man his cellphone, and the man left the building to make the call.

Steven Lamer

Steven Lamer

The man then entered a gold vehicle parked one block north of the business and left with the phone.

At 8:40 a.m. the Buffalo County 911 communications center received a call from an anonymous male caller suggesting someone may have placed a bomb at the courthouse at 1512 Central Ave. The caller hung up before dispatchers could obtain any additional information.

The Elm Creek man reported the cellphone incident to the 911 communications center, and when he provided dispatchers the number to his cellphone it matched the same number the bomb threat was made from, records indicate.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Another man who was at the business described the vehicle as a gold Grand Am or Grand Prix and described the driver as wearing glasses with a damaged right lens.

Later Thursday night a Holdrege Police Department officer observed a vehicle matching the description of the Grand Prix. The driver, whom the officer identified as Steven Lamer, was wearing glasses with damage to the right lens.

However, Lamer wasn’t taken in for questioning. Records don’t indicate why.

On Friday, KPD contacted Lamer in the same vehicle in the 600 block of East 23rd Street in Kearney, who was wearing glasses with damage to the right lens. He was interviewed at the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center and later arrested.

Lamer, 44, of Holdrege is charged in Buffalo County Court with threatening the use of explosives, a felony, and misdemeanor theft. Today, he remains in custody at the Buffalo County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court in February.

kim.schmidt@kearneyhub.com

@HubChic

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News