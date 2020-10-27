Ravenna Police investigating two burglaries that took place within a week of each other

RAVENNA — Two burglaries took place within a week of each other in Ravenna.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, the first burglary took place around 4 a.m. Oct. 20 at the Fill-N-Chill at 401 Grand Ave. The suspect is believed to be an adult male who gained access to the business by breaking through the front door. Approximately $100 in cash, a small quantity of alcohol and cigarettes were stolen.

The second burglary took place at 1:25 a.m. Monday at Svanda Pharmacy at 314 Grand Ave. Two individuals on foot are suspected to have broken through a front glass area and stole narcotics from the pharmacy.

“Other than the fact the burglaries occurred within close proximity from each other, we don’t know if there is any connection between the two or not,” said Capt. Bob Anderson with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

Fill-N-Chill and Svanda Pharmacy are across the street from each other and one-half block from the Ravenna Police Department inside city hall.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Ravenna Police Department to investigate both burglaries.