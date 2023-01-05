Ravenna man to prison for attempted sexual assault of protected person

KEARNEY — A Ravenna man will serve three years in prison for attempted sexual assault of a protected person.
According to court records, Michael H. White, 47, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to three years in prison for attempted sexual assault of a protected person and one year in prison for contributing to delinquency of a child. Judge Ryan C. Carson gave White 224 days credit for time already served. White will serve the sentences at the same time.
Upon release from prison, White will undergo 18 months of supervised probation, and he must register as a sex offender.
In October, White pleaded no contest to the charges. In exchange for his plea, White’s charge was amended from first-degree sexual abuse of a protected person in the care and custody of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to attempted sexual assault of a protected person. The offense allegedly took place between March 26 and May 1 with a 16-year-old person.
People are also reading…
Records in the case have been sealed.
FAVE 5: Kearney Hub's Ashley Bebensee shares her memorable stories from 2022
The most memorable stories from any year are the tales of people, or animals, who leave a positive impact on those around them. In 2022, it was heartwarming when volunteers from across the country came to Pioneer Village in Minden to breathe life back into the small-town museum. Also memorable was when the residents of Bertrand rallied behind a local family after a tragic car accident critically injured their son.
Animals will always make it to the top of any of my lists, so I couldn't help but include the story of a senior dog who was reunited with her owners after 10 years apart and a mini therapy horse who is making a difference for people of all ages.
These are the five stories I enjoyed the most in 2022.
Carson and Lilly hadn't been gone from home that long when their father got a call that the car Carson had been driving was hit by a semitrail…
As a miniature horse, JuneBug is smaller than a pony. She was born at just 18 inches tall. She is now over two years old and stands at 29 inch…
To a layman, the carousel looked like a lost cause. But fellow volunteers wanted to see the carousel restored to its former glory.
This scene was just a drill, but the exercise provided realistic training in mass casualty and triage for emergency first responders.
Pet owners are encouraged to have their pets microchipped and to keep the information updated no matter how long a pet is missing.