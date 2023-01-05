 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ravenna man to prison for attempted sexual assault of protected person

  • Updated
KEARNEY — A Ravenna man will serve three years in prison for attempted sexual assault of a protected person.

According to court records, Michael H. White, 47, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to three years in prison for attempted sexual assault of a protected person and one year in prison for contributing to delinquency of a child. Judge Ryan C. Carson gave White 224 days credit for time already served. White will serve the sentences at the same time.

Michael White

White

Upon release from prison, White will undergo 18 months of supervised probation, and he must register as a sex offender.

In October, White pleaded no contest to the charges. In exchange for his plea, White’s charge was amended from first-degree sexual abuse of a protected person in the care and custody of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to attempted sexual assault of a protected person. The offense allegedly took place between March 26 and May 1 with a 16-year-old person.

Records in the case have been sealed.

