Ravenna man gets fine, license suspended for hunting without permission

LOUP CITY — A Ravenna man was convicted of hunting without permission last week in Sherman County Court.
Kyle J. Wicht, 29, of Ravenna was convicted of retrieving a 12-point whitetail buck he shot on land he did not have permission to hunt in November 2019 in Sherman County. He was sentenced to a $200 fine, $10,000 of liquidated damages and lost his hunting, fishing and fur harvesting license for two years.
Nebraska is a member of the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact. This means that a suspension of hunting, fishing or trapping licenses in Nebraska is recognized by all 50 states. Also, if a violation is committed outside the state of Nebraska, the violation may affect a person’s Nebraska licenses.
For all hunting violations liquidated damages now are set at the following amounts based on the compact’s guidelines:
- Mountain sheep - $25,000
- Elk, 12 point or more - $10,000
- Elk, under 12 point - $3,000
- Whitetail deer, 8 points or more and an inside spread 16 inches or more - $10,000
- Whitetail deer, other antlered - $2,000
- Whitetail deer, anterless - $500
- Mule deer, 8 points or more and an inside spread 22 inches or more - $10,000
- Mule deer, other - $2,000
- Mountain lion or bobcat - $5,000
- Wild turkey - $500
Find out more at http://outdoornebraska.gov/wildlifecompact/.
Visit the Nebraska Game and Parks website or pick up a hunting, fishing or trapping guide to learn more about the laws and regulations. Permits can be purchased online at https://ngpc-home.ne.gov/.
