 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ravenna man gets fine, license suspended for hunting without permission
top story

Ravenna man gets fine, license suspended for hunting without permission

Only $5 for 5 months

LOUP CITY — A Ravenna man was convicted of hunting without permission last week in Sherman County Court.

Kyle J. Wicht, 29, of Ravenna was convicted of retrieving a 12-point whitetail buck he shot on land he did not have permission to hunt in November 2019 in Sherman County. He was sentenced to a $200 fine, $10,000 of liquidated damages and lost his hunting, fishing and fur harvesting license for two years.

Nebraska is a member of the Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact. This means that a suspension of hunting, fishing or trapping licenses in Nebraska is recognized by all 50 states. Also, if a violation is committed outside the state of Nebraska, the violation may affect a person’s Nebraska licenses.

For all hunting violations liquidated damages now are set at the following amounts based on the compact’s guidelines:

- Mountain sheep - $25,000

- Elk, 12 point or more - $10,000

- Elk, under 12 point - $3,000

- Whitetail deer, 8 points or more and an inside spread 16 inches or more - $10,000

- Whitetail deer, other antlered - $2,000

- Whitetail deer, anterless - $500

- Mule deer, 8 points or more and an inside spread 22 inches or more - $10,000

- Mule deer, other - $2,000

- Mountain lion or bobcat - $5,000

- Wild turkey - $500

Find out more at http://outdoornebraska.gov/wildlifecompact/.

Visit the Nebraska Game and Parks website or pick up a hunting, fishing or trapping guide to learn more about the laws and regulations. Permits can be purchased online at https://ngpc-home.ne.gov/.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News