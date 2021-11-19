Psychologist: Gomez needs extensive in-patient care for mental illness

HOLDREGE — Manuel Gomez remains mentally ill and dangerous, a Lincoln psychologist testified Thursday in Phelps County District Court.
Dr. Mario Scalora, a licensed psychologist and professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was the sole witness at a hearing to determine if Gomez, 48, of Holdrege is a danger to himself or others. Scalora made his testimony telephonically.
Last week, Judge Stephen Illingworth found Gomez not responsible by reason of insanity for the killing of Raymond Burton, 65, and David Rogers, 54, and seriously injuring Doyle Morse, 68, on Feb. 21, 2019, at their individual residences in Holdrege.
Scalora interviewed Gomez two separate times via Zoom. He stated that it is his opinion that Gomez met the criteria of not being responsible by reason of insanity. He said Gomez has had a consistent history of mental illness beginning when he was 18 or 19, and that the illness influenced his understanding when he committed the crimes.
Scalora determined Gomez has schizophrenia. He was hospitalized in the mid-1990s for similar conditions and also was admitted to Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings in 2018 where he was diagnosed with a mental illness.
Scalora believed Gomez’s condition is real and not fabricated.
In 2018, Gomez was found to be a danger to himself because of his belief people wanted to harm him or were chasing him, Scalora said. Gomez was given an injectable medication that helps in decreasing illusionary activity and helps the patient better address delusional thinking.
The medication was helpful, but Gomez complained of side effects. He also told Scalora that there was a payment coverage issue, and he was unable to obtain the medication.
Gomez stopped taking the medication after his hospitalization in 2018.
Scalora determined that Gomez still is at risk for potential harmful behaviors, and he has had a history of inconsistent treatment. He recommended Gomez have extended in-patient care at the Lincoln Regional Center and periodically have review hearings to determine how he is cooperating with treatment.
Illingworth took the case under advisement and will make his ruling later.