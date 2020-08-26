Possible arson at Bryant Elementary under investigation

KEARNEY — Police and firefighters are investigating a possible arson that occurred Tuesday at Bryant Elementary School in Kearney.
Around 6 p.m. emergency crews were called to an alarm at the school at 1611 Ave. C. When they arrived there was smoke inside the building.
The investigation revealed a paper towel dispenser had been set on fire in a boys’ bathroom inside the school, said a Kearney Police Department news release.
A sprinkler head in the bathroom contained the fire, said fire Capt. John Sydow. Firefighters extinguished the remaining fire.
Sydow estimated the bathroom sustained an estimated $5,000 damage. The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The fire didn’t interrupt any classes Wednesday at Bryant.
