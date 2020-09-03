Oxford man pleads not guilty in Furnas County sex trafficking case

BEAVER CITY — An Oxford man pleaded not guilty Tuesday in an ongoing sex trafficking case in Furnas County.
William J. Quinn, 56, of Oxford waived his right to physically appear for an arraignment hearing and entered a written plea of not guilty to all 15 charges.
Quinn is charged in Furnas County District Court with five counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of human sex trafficking of a minor, three counts of manufacturing-visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of possession-visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of enticement by electronic communication device and one count of child abuse.
Last week, Robert Mustin, 46, of Oxford waived his right to physically appear for an arraignment hearing. He entered a written plea in Furnas County District Court of not guilty to first-degree sexual assault of a child and sex trafficking of a minor. Mustin is free on bond.
In July, Justin Brooks, 30, and Paul D. Brooks, 61, both of Arapahoe, were arrested in connection with the ongoing sex trafficking case with the same alleged victim in Furnas County.
Justin Brooks is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and sex trafficking of a minor. Both charges are felonies.
Paul D. Brooks is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child in Furnas County. The charge is a felony. Both men are free on bond.
In March, Joseph H. Baumbach, 59, of McCook; Jacob Kramer, 22, of Oxford; Terry L. Smith Jr., 38, hometown not listed; and Bucky Weaver, 40, of Axtell were charged in the case.
Baumbach, Kramer, Smith and Weaver are free on bond.
Baumbach is charged with manufacturing child pornography and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies, on Jan. 1. Baumbach pleaded not guilty to both charges at an arraignment hearing June 24 in Furnas County District Court. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for today. The case is set for a 12-person jury trial on Sept. 22.
Jacob Kramer is charged with sex trafficking of a minor and first-degree sexual assault of a person between ages 12 and 16 on July 1, 2019. The charges are both felonies. Kramer pleaded not guilty to both charges in Furnas County District Court. He is scheduled to appear for a status hearing Sept. 10.
Smith is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child on Aug. 1, 2019, and sex trafficking a minor in August and September. The charges are both felonies. Smith pleaded not guilty to both charges at an arraignment hearing June 24 in Furnas County District Court. The case is set for a pretrial conference on Nov. 19.
Weaver is charged with felony first-degree sexual assault on July 1, 2019. Weaver pleaded not guilty to the charge at an arraignment hearing June 24 in Furnas County District Court. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19.
In February, Carl Kramer, 49, of Oxford was charged with three counts of human trafficking of a minor. Kramer pleaded not guilty to all three charges at an arraignment hearing July 8 in district court. A hearing is scheduled Sept. 10 in Furnas County District Court.
Dylan Brooks, 24, of Omaha also was charged in February with two counts of human trafficking of a minor, two counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of manufacturing child pornography. Brooks pleaded not guilty on all counts and is free on bond. A status hearing is set for Sept. 10.
Anyone with information about this sex trafficking case is asked to call the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office at 402-471-9651 or the Nebraska State Patrol at 308-535-8050.
