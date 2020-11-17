 Skip to main content
North Platte man arrested following incident at Elm Creek truck stop
North Platte man arrested following incident at Elm Creek truck stop

  • Updated
ELM CREEK — A North Platte man was arrested on suspicion of seven charges following an incident Sunday at an Elm Creek truck stop.

Matthew Taylor

At approximately 6:20 p.m., the Nebraska State Patrol was notified that the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to locate a suspect reportedly armed with a handgun.

Approximately two hours later, a trooper was on another call at the Pilot truck stop at the Elm Creek interchange when he received information that the suspect being sought by deputies was possibly hiding in one of the shower stalls at the truck stop, according to a NSP news release.

The trooper made contact with the subject. As the trooper attempted to place the subject into custody, the man resisted arrest and attempted to flee. A physical confrontation ensued, during which the trooper was able to place the suspect into custody.

The suspect was not injured during the confrontation, but the trooper sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

The trooper was treated at the Kearney Regional Medical Center and released.

The suspect, Matthew Taylor, 25, of North Platte, was turned over to Buffalo County Sheriff’s deputies and arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, third-degree assault, making terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is the investigating agency for the suspected assault reported earlier in the evening.

