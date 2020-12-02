McCook man found guilty in sex trafficking case

BEAVER CITY — A McCook man has been found guilty for his involvement in an ongoing Furnas County sex trafficking case.

Joseph H. Baumbach, 60, of McCook was found guilty of contributing to the delinquency of a child and tampering with physical evidence last month in Furnas County District Court. Baumbach initially was charged with manufacturing of child pornography and tampering with physical evidence. Both charges are felonies. He pleaded no contest to both charges. The first charge was amended to a misdemeanor, and the second from a Class II felony to a Class IV felony.

Baumbach will be sentenced Jan. 27 in Furnas County District Court.

Nine other men also have been charged in the case.

n Justin Brooks, 30, of Arapahoe entered a written not guilty plea Nov. 24 in Furnas County District Court for first-degree sexual assault of a child and sex trafficking of a minor. Both charges are felonies. Paul Brooks, 61, of Arapahoe also entered a written not guilty plea Nov. 24 for first-degree sexual assault of a child. The charge is a felony.

Both men are set to appear March 24 in Furnas County District Court for a pretrial conference. A 12-person jury trial for both men is scheduled for April 13 in Furnas County District Court.