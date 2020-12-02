McCook man found guilty in sex trafficking case

BEAVER CITY — A McCook man has been found guilty for his involvement in an ongoing Furnas County sex trafficking case.
Joseph H. Baumbach, 60, of McCook was found guilty of contributing to the delinquency of a child and tampering with physical evidence last month in Furnas County District Court. Baumbach initially was charged with manufacturing of child pornography and tampering with physical evidence. Both charges are felonies. He pleaded no contest to both charges. The first charge was amended to a misdemeanor, and the second from a Class II felony to a Class IV felony.
Baumbach will be sentenced Jan. 27 in Furnas County District Court.
Nine other men also have been charged in the case.
n Justin Brooks, 30, of Arapahoe entered a written not guilty plea Nov. 24 in Furnas County District Court for first-degree sexual assault of a child and sex trafficking of a minor. Both charges are felonies. Paul Brooks, 61, of Arapahoe also entered a written not guilty plea Nov. 24 for first-degree sexual assault of a child. The charge is a felony.
Both men are set to appear March 24 in Furnas County District Court for a pretrial conference. A 12-person jury trial for both men is scheduled for April 13 in Furnas County District Court.
- William Quinn, 56, of Oxford is charged in Furnas County District Court with five counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of human sex trafficking of a minor, three counts of manufacturing-visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of possession-visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of enticement by electronic communication device and one count of child abuse. Quinn pleaded not guilty to all 15 counts in September.
- Terry L. Smith Jr., 38, hometown not listed, is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and sex trafficking of a minor. Both charges are felonies. Smith pleaded not guilty to both charges in at an arraignment hearing in June in Furnas County District Court. His pretrial hearing is set for Friday.
- Jacob Kramer, 22, of Oxford is charged with sex trafficking of a minor and first-degree sexual assault of a person between ages 12 and 16 on July 1, 2019. The charges are both felonies. Kramer pleaded not guilty to both charges in Furnas County District Court. He is scheduled to appear for a status hearing Dec. 10.
- Bucky Weaver, 41, of Axtell is charged with felony first-degree sexual assault. Weaver pleaded not guilty to the charge at an arraignment hearing in June in Furnas County District Court. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Friday.
- Carl Kramer, 49, of Oxford was charged with three counts of human trafficking of a minor. Kramer pleaded not guilty to all three charges at an arraignment hearing in July in district court. A status hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14 in Furnas County District Court.
- Dylan Brooks, 24, of Omaha was charged with two counts of human trafficking of a minor, two counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of manufacturing child pornography. Brooks pleaded not guilty on all counts. A status hearing is set for Jan. 14 in Furnas County District Court.
- Robert Mustin, 46, of Oxford entered a written plea in August in Furnas County District Court of not guilty to first-degree sexual assault of a child and sex trafficking of a minor.
Anyone with information about this sex trafficking case is asked to call the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office at 402-471-9651 or the Nebraska State Patrol at 308-535-8050.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.