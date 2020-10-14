Man who stole lottery tickets from Kearney Liquors Ampride gets prison time

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is in prison after lottery tickets reported stolen from a Kearney convenience store were found in his house.

Nathan A. Pohl, 35, of Kearney was sentenced to five-12 years in prison for felony burglary at Kearney Liquors Ampride, 1107 Second Ave., in January. He previously pleaded no contest to the charge.

Judge Ryan Carson gave him 14 days credit for time already served in jail.

Around 6:40 a.m. Jan. 18, Kearney Police Department officers received a report of a burglary at the liquor/convenience store. The suspect had entered the building through an air duct on the roof of the building, leaving with an unknown amount of cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Security video was seized, along with video from neighboring businesses. A black hat with white “DC” lettering and handwritten letters also was left at the scene.

Two of the stolen lottery tickets later were redeemed at another Kearney convenience store.