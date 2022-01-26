'Life or meth:' Police join in battling surge of meth addiction in Nebraska

KEARNEY — Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are launching a total war on Nebraska’s methamphetamine problem.

Wednesday and today, about 200 law officers from across Nebraska were at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney learning how they can collaborate with other agencies and at all levels to combat meth.

Some of the top generals of the war, including Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, announced at a Wednesday press conference that the anti-meth effort won’t be one of those “kick off and go home” events because meth is Nebraska’s No. 1 drug problem.

The war will be waged under the slogan, “It’s a matter of life or meth,” and it will be fought at the local level by Nebraskans from Omaha to Ogallala who won’t allow meth to ruin their communities.

A public relations campaign will tell Nebraskans to refuse to tolerate meth because it will tear apart the fabric of their families and towns.

Nebraska law enforcement will target big distributors, while federal authorities will attack the cartels and other suppliers that are flooding the state with potent and dangerous methamphetamines, said Doug Peterson, Nebraska’s attorney general.