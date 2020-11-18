Lexington woman facing multiple charges for lottery violations

According to court records, Abby Dobbins, 37, of Lexington is charged in Gosper County with first offense of illegal lottery participation, intentional employment of a device to scheme less than $500 and theft-unlawful taking of $500 or less. All three charges are misdemeanors.

Dobbins was an employee of a lottery operator or authorized sales outlet location when she allegedly played the lottery of the county, city or village for which she worked while she was working at the location or on duty. Dobbins allegedly used a fraudulent scheme or technique in connection with the lottery with the amount gained or intended to be gained was less than $500.