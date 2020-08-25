Lexington man heads to trial for manslaughter, drug charges

LEXINGTON — A Lexington man charged with manslaughter will sit before a 12-person jury in Dawson County District Court.
According to court records, Judge James E. Doyle IV ordered Jorge Vasquez-Avila, 24, of Lexington to appear in a 12-person jury trial Oct. 20 for the alleged assault of Hussein Nuri, 22, of Lexington on Aug. 17, 2019, resulting in injuries that caused Nuri’s death.
Vasquez-Avila is charged with manslaughter, possession of a controlled substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. He has pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
A pretrial conference is scheduled Sept. 18. If the case is to be resolved by a plea agreement, a hearing on a plea agreement may be taken up in lieu of pretrial matters. Plea agreements will not be accepted after the pretrial conference, and all plea negotiations will cease at the time of the pretrial conference.
At 1:33 a.m. Aug. 17, 2019, Lexington rescue and law enforcement personnel were dispatched to the area of Tep’s Bar and Grill at Fifth and Grant streets for an unresponsive male in the parking lot. The man later was identified as Nuri, and he had injuries consistent with being the victim of an assault, according to reports.
Nuri was transported by rescue personnel to the Lexington Regional Health Center, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel a short time later.
After gathering information from the scene, the Lexington Police Department located Vasquez-Avila and his vehicle at 4 a.m. that morning near Ninth and Erie streets.
Vasquez-Avila also is charged in Dawson County Court in a separate incident that took place May 28. He is charged with misdemeanor driving under suspension and possession of controlled substance, one ounce or less of marijuana, an infraction. He will appear Thursday in Dawson County Court to enter a plea for these charges.
