KPD arrests one, gives 8 citations, 38 warnings while watching crosswalks

Crosswalk

Kearney police recently focused traffic enforcement efforts to boost safety around controlled pedestrian crossings like this one on 11th Street in southwest Kearney near Kenwood Elementary School.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department issued eight citations, 38 warnings and made one arrest during two weeks of selective traffic enforcement at several controlled pedestrian crossings from Aug. 17 to Aug. 31.

These crossings are located in the 1700 block of West 11th Street, the 2700 block of 30th Avenue and the 4700 block of 17th Avenue.

The goal of the campaign was to increase awareness and safety for motorists and the pedestrians who use the crossings. The department also engaged the community through social media, providing traffic safety tips and information on pedestrian safety.

According to a city of Kearney press release, officers dedicated nearly 26 hours enforcing traffic laws. Offenses included driving under suspension, improper lane changes and exceeding the posted speed limit.

The Nebraska Office of Highway Safety provided a grant that made the additional traffic enforcement possible.

