Kearney woman gets probation for pointing gun at four people in April

KEARNEY — A Kearney woman must complete classes in responsible thinking, anger management and self control after pointing a handgun at four people at a Kearney apartment complex in April.

Under the standard conditions of her probation Pamela Scheuffele must complete a medication assessment, individual counseling, and take classes in relapse group, women’s group and trauma. In August, she pleaded no contest to four counts of felony terroristic threats and obstructing a police officer, a misdemeanor.

Scheuffele, 62, also must complete the community-based program.

Judge Ryan Carson sentenced her to 90 days in jail. She was given 55 days credit for time already served.

On April 17, the Kearney Police Department received a report of a woman with a gun inside Emerson Place Apartments at 600 E. 23rd St. Four witnesses told police they were standing in the second-floor lobby area near the washing machines when Scheuffele came out of her apartment and threatened to kill anyone who came near her, records indicate. Scheuffele pointed a handgun at them, then held the gun to her head.

Scheuffele returned to her apartment and refused to come out for officers who responded to the disturbance. During the standoff, police negotiated with her to throw the weapon out of a window.