Kearney police investigating reported thefts of political signs

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department during the past several days has taken multiple theft reports regarding political signs stolen from residential yards throughout Kearney.
According to a city of Kearney press release, KPD is actively investigating the thefts and seeking information about suspects who may be responsible.
KPD said anyone who takes a sign without permission could be subject to criminal charges. People who believe a sign is obstructing vision or is placed illegally can contact KPD’s non-emergency number and a community services officer will assist.
Anyone with information about the sign thefts can call KPD at 308-237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers at 308-37-3424 or submit a tip using the See it, Say it, Send it App.
KPD would like to remind the community to respect neighbors’ property and the right to express support for political candidates.
