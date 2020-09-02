Kearney man serving jail time for damaging Central Elementary playground

KEARNEY — A Kearney man has begun serving jail time for damaging playground equipment at a Kearney school.
Logan Spencer, 21, of Kearney was sentenced in Buffalo County Court to 90 days in jail and placed on 18 months probation for criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident, both misdemeanors, in the September incident. He earlier had pleaded no contest to the charges.
Starting Tuesday, Spencer will serve 10 days in jail with approved work release. Court records indicate the remaining 80 days are postponed until May and can be waived upon request of the state Probation Department.
He must also complete classes in anger management and responsibility.
Judge Gerry Jorgensen ordered Spencer to pay $3,498 in restitution.
About 12:35 a.m. Sept. 28, the Kearney Police Department received a report of vandalism at the playground on the south side of Central Elementary, 300 W. 24th St. A vehicle had driven through a fenced in playground area, damaging two separate fences, playground equipment and a picnic table, and later that morning tire tracks could be seen in the playground mud.
The vehicle involved in the incident was found in Funk. Spencer later turned in himself to law enforcement officials.
@HubChic
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.