Kearney man guilty of robbing pizza delivery driver

KEARNEY — A judge has found a Kearney man guilty of robbing a pizza delivery driver in June.
Jamiee Raymond Terell Williams, 27, of Kearney pleaded no contest Monday in Buffalo County District Court to felony robbery of a pizza delivery driver of $64 on June 24. In exchange for his plea the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office dismissed a charge of using a firearm to commit a felony.
A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.
Judge John Marsh accepted Williams’ plea and ordered him to have a presentence investigation by the Nebraska Probation Department. Findings of that report — including background information on the defendant, family and criminal history, employment record and a substance abuse evaluation — will help Marsh issue an appropriate sentence.
Sentencing will be in February. Williams faces one to 50 years in prison.
Support Local Journalism
Williams’ alleged accomplice, Lamarcus Cooper, 30, of Kearney is charged in district court with conspiracy to commit robbery and accessory to a felony. He’s accused of helping Williams commit the robbery and harboring him after the incident.
His case is pending in Buffalo County District Court.
Around 8:26 p.m. June 24 the Kearney Police were called to the area of Boa Drive No. 6 in northeast Kearney where a 32-year-old man reported being robbed as he tried to make a delivery. According to the KPD, the customer wouldn’t open the door, and as the delivery man returned to his vehicle an unknown Black man approached him with a handgun, demanded money and took $64 in cash.
The delivery driver gave police a description of the suspect.
The investigation revealed a day before the robbery Williams wrote a text message to Cooper saying, “Let’s rob a pizza man.” After the robbery Williams posted a Snapchat photo of himself wearing the same clothing the robbery suspect was last seen wearing.
The Snapchat caption on the photo read, “Hit dis lick right quick.” According to court records, “Hit a lick,” is slang for robbery or to obtain money illegally.
Records say the person who placed the pizza order identified himself as “Ja Mal,” and initially asked if the delivery driver could provide change for a $100. When the pizza store employee said the driver couldn’t break large bills, the caller asked if the driver could break a $50, which the employee told the caller that he could.
KPD traced the phone number that placed the pizza order and records indicate the number was issued to a Jamiee Williams.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.