Kearney man guilty of robbing pizza delivery driver

KEARNEY — A judge has found a Kearney man guilty of robbing a pizza delivery driver in June.

Jamiee Raymond Terell Williams, 27, of Kearney pleaded no contest Monday in Buffalo County District Court to felony robbery of a pizza delivery driver of $64 on June 24. In exchange for his plea the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office dismissed a charge of using a firearm to commit a felony.

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.

Judge John Marsh accepted Williams’ plea and ordered him to have a presentence investigation by the Nebraska Probation Department. Findings of that report — including background information on the defendant, family and criminal history, employment record and a substance abuse evaluation — will help Marsh issue an appropriate sentence.

Sentencing will be in February. Williams faces one to 50 years in prison.

Williams’ alleged accomplice, Lamarcus Cooper, 30, of Kearney is charged in district court with conspiracy to commit robbery and accessory to a felony. He’s accused of helping Williams commit the robbery and harboring him after the incident.

His case is pending in Buffalo County District Court.