Kearney man gets two years of probation for threatening woman in 2019

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is serving a two-year probationary sentence for threatening a woman at Valley View Trailer Court.

Under the standard conditions of his probation Chaz Hap E. Krueger must complete short-term residential treatment, a domestic violence intervention program, attend the 12-Step Recovery Program twice a week, individual and family counseling, continue mental health care and medication, and a continued after-care program.

Krueger was convicted in Buffalo County District Court of domestic third-degree assault and negligent child abuse, both misdemeanors, in the Nov. 17, 2019, incident.

Judge John Marsh also ordered him to complete classes in parenting, relapse, pretreatment, dialectic behavior therapy, complete the community-based intervention program and serve 90 days in jail.

Krueger was arrested after he and a woman had a disturbance at a house at Valley View Trailer Court. Kearney Police Department officers responded to the house and the investigation revealed Krueger was upset over his health and a family member’s incarceration, and had had several shots of whiskey.

Krueger wanted to leave the house, records show, but the woman wouldn’t let him because he had been drinking. Krueger then threatened to harm himself and others in the house.

Records indicate that four children younger than 14 were inside the house at the time.