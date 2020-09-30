 Skip to main content
Kearney man gets additional prison time for drug distribution
Kearney man gets additional prison time for drug distribution

KEARNEY — A Kearney man has received additional prison time for distributing drugs in Kearney.

Jake George, 23, of Kearney was sentenced last week in Buffalo County District Court to four to 10 years in prison for felony distribution of ecstasy and marijuana in Kearney in October. He originally was charged with distribution of the drugs within 1,000 feet of Zion Lutheran School, 2421 Ave. C, and distribution of concentrated cannabis.

George currently is serving an eight- to 10-year prison sentence for felony robbery and criminal mischief of an elderly Harlan County couple, and felony drug possession from Buffalo County.

According to Buffalo County Court records, the distribution sentence will be served following the earlier Harlan and Buffalo County sentences.

Records detailing the distribution case have been sealed.

