Kearney man gets 8-15 years in prison for sexual assault

KEARNEY — A Kearney man was sentenced to 8-15 years in prison for sexual assault.

Jeremy Mashak, 37, of Kearney was sentenced Monday in Buffalo County District Court for felony attempted first-degree sexual assault. In August, he pleaded no contest to the charge in exchange for the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office dismissing a charge of felony abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Judge Ryan Carson gave Mashak 284 days credit for time already served in jail. As a condition of his conviction Mashak must register as a convicted sex offender for 25 years.

