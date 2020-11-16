Kearney man gets 5 years probation for 2019 robbery

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is serving a five-year probationary sentence for robbing a man of his money and cellphone in November 2019.

Under the standard conditions of his probation Maliki Mitchell, 19, of Kearney must complete the Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision program, which includes outpatient counseling, a continued aftercare program, attend the 12-Step Recovery program twice a week, continue mental health care and medication, complete classes in peer relationships, social values, employment services, staying sober, cognitive group, pre-treatment and dialectic behavior therapy.

On the evening of Nov. 18, 2019, a man went to the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center to report he had been robbed of $120 and his cellphone at gunpoint in his car after trying to buy marijuana from Mitchell. Kearney police contacted Mitchell and he was arrested.

Brittnie Holt, 21, also of Kearney was arrested and later convicted of aiding in the consummation of a felony in the incident for helping Mitchell take the man’s cellphone and deactivating it. She was sentenced to 192 days in jail, and was given credit for 192 days already served.

Mitchell pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony robbery in exchange for the dismissal of a charge of using a firearm to commit a felony. Judge Ryan Carson sentenced him to 90 days in jail, but gave him 260 days credit for time already served.