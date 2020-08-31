Kearney man gets 1-5 years in prison for possession of child pornography

KEARNEY — Possessing explicit child pornography has a Kearney man serving time in prison.
Tyson Heaton, 40, of Kearney was sentenced last week in Buffalo County District Court to one to five years in prison for five counts of felony possession of child porn on July 15. He will be eligible for parole in February, and must register as a convicted sex offender with the Nebraska State Patrol.
In June, Heaton pleaded guilty to the charges.
In June 2019, Kearney police received a cyber tip of a photo of a nude juvenile female that had been downloaded, and was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The photo had been uploaded to an IP address in Kearney, which was Heaton’s house, according to records.
Police contacted Heaton and served a search warrant at his house where they seized several electronic devices, including cellphones, an external hard drive and thumb drives.
Data from one of the cellphones was downloaded and showed 200 photos of juvenile females in various stages of undress. In December, data from a second seized cellphone was downloaded and 140 photos of juvenile females were found in sexually provocative positions.
From the 140 images, at least five were examined further and determined to be explicit child pornography.
@HubChic
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.