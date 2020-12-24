Kearney man found guilty of felony robbery

KEARNEY — A judge has found a Kearney man guilty of felony robbery after a drug deal went bad at Prairie View Apartments in Kearney.

Vincent Burns, 30, of Kearney pleaded no contest to the charge last week in Buffalo County District Court. In exchange for his plea a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person was dismissed, along with an additional criminal case, and the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office agreeing to not pursue an allegation that Burns is a habitual criminal.

Sentencing will be in February. He faces one to 50 years in prison.

On May 19, district court records indicate a Kearney man reported Burns had pointed a gun at him in his apartment at Prairie View Apartments, 211 E. Eighth St., and had taken between $600 and $700.

Records indicate Burns, Dayton Burton, 22, of Kearney and Keegan Cumpston, 25, of Pleasanton had gone to the victim’s apartment to purchase methamphetamine. Burton stayed in the living room while Burns and Cumpston allegedly went into a bedroom with the alleged victim where Burns pulled a handgun and took money from the alleged victim.

Burns, Burton and Cumpston then fled to a south Kearney hotel where they allegedly split up the money. Burton allegedly took the gun to his hotel room at a different Kearney hotel.