Kearney man facing false imprisonment charge after Tuesday night incident

KEARNEY — A Kearney man has been charged with misdemeanor false imprisonment after an incident Tuesday night in Kearney.

The 59-year-old man was charged in Buffalo County Court with second-degree false imprisonment and obstructing an officer. Kearney police were called to his house in the 3000 block of Avenue E around 11:42 p.m. for a check welfare report.

When they arrived, court records indicate, they found a woman allegedly being kept inside against her will. Police had contact with the man outside the house and took him into custody.

The woman was uninjured.

More than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, 11 firearms, 10 pounds of Tannerite, swords and knives were seized because of a possible violation of the man’s probation conditions in a pending civil case.