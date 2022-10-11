 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney man faces 3 counts of sexually assaulting a teen

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is being held in jail on a $100,000 bond, accused of sexually assaulting a teen.

Nathan Lilienthal, 41, is charged in Buffalo County Court with three counts of felony first-degree sexual assault of a child at least 12 years old but less than 16. The charges allege sexual penetration between June 1, 2021, and August 31, 2021.

In Nebraska there is no statute of limitations on sexual assault.

Lilienthal was arrested Sept. 30 on a Buffalo County warrant.

Court records detailing the allegations are sealed.

Lilienthal remains in custody at the Buffalo County Jail, and he is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

