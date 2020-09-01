 Skip to main content
Kearney man charged with sexual assault of a child, tampering with a witness

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is accused of sexual assault and tampering with a witness.

Landon S. Johnson

Landon S. Johnson, 41, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court with first-degree sexual assault of a child and tampering with a witness, both felonies. The alleged incident is believed to have occurred between Dec. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2018.

Court records detailing the incident have been sealed. Johnson was arrested Friday on a Buffalo County warrant.

Today, he was being held at the Buffalo County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court this month.

