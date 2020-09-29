Kearney man charged with assault after man is attacked with baseball bat

KEARNEY — A Kearney man was treated and released after being hit in the head with a baseball bat Friday night.
Devon C. Bridges, 22, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony first-degree assault in the incident at an apartment complex in the 200 block of East Eighth Street. Bridges also faces charges of using a deadly weapon to commit a felony and felony terroristic threats.
He was arrested early Saturday morning, and today remained in custody at the Buffalo County Jail.
Court records outline the incident:
Around 11:30 p.m. Friday paramedics from CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital were dispatched to the apartment complex in southeast Kearney for a man who had been hit in the head with a baseball bat. Two other people then kicked the alleged victim after he fell to the ground.
When police arrived they found the man surrounded by several people, seated against a car, semi-conscious and bleeding from the left side of his head. Bridges also was accused of threatening to hit a second man with the bat if he tried to help the alleged victim.
Two other people also reportedly kicked the victim after he fell to the ground. After the attack Bridges then allegedly fled the scene before emergency personnel arrived.
Records indicate earlier in the night the alleged victim went to Bridges’ apartment where he was “banging on the door and causing issues,” although Bridges wasn’t home. Bridges was called about the alleged victim being at his apartment, and returned home a short time later, and grabbed what witnesses described as mid-length silver baseball bat.
Witnesses told police they saw Bridges run back to the apartment with the bat. Police got permission to search Bridges’ apartment where they located a mid-length silver baseball bat and a red metal baseball bat.
Bridges was identified as the alleged attacker and taken into custody, where today he is being held on a $50,000 bond.
