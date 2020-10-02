Kearney man charged with animal cruelty after allegedly striking, cutting dog

KEARNEY — A Kearney dog is recovering after allegedly being cut by its owner earlier this week.

Dovison Segla, 21, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court with intentional cruelty to an animal, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and tampering with a witness, all felonies, in the Wednesday morning incident.

Around 12:21 a.m. Kearney police responded to welfare check at an apartment at 1727 University Drive Circle. The investigation indicates when Segla and another person arrived at the apartment late Tuesday night/Wednesday morning they found the dog had trashed the house. The dog was found near a cake on the kitchen floor.

Segla grabbed a knife, told the dog to get into the kennel in the bathroom, and allegedly struck the dog once in the head and once in the rear, records indicate. Segla and the other person then cleaned up the blood in the bathroom, and Segla allegedly cleaned the knife and put it back in the kitchen.

Records indicate the dog had emergency surgery for a laceration to his head that went to the dog’s skull, leaving a dent in the skull. The laceration on the rear of the dog went to the dog’s spine.