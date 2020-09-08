Kearney man assaulted after he tried to help two people with broken down vehicle

KEARNEY — Trying to help out two transients has a Kearney man recovering from facial injuries after he was attacked by the pair last week in Kearney.
Last week the man was working in south Kearney when he saw the transients, a man and woman, with a broken-down vehicle around 3 p.m. The man gave the duo $50 in cash for a fuel pump.
Later, between 6 and 7 p.m. Buffalo County Court records say the man went with the transients to a Kearney business where the transients bought whiskey with the $50. The man then gave the transients $10 cash for gas and offered them to stay at his house for the night.
At the man’s house the man drank a couple of beers and all three of them drank shots of whiskey, records indicate.
The man later told police he thought the duo was using drugs because he saw hypodermic needles, and when he told the woman he had a headache she gave him a pill stamped with the letter “T.”
The next thing the man remembered, records indicate, was the male transient sitting on his chest while the woman stomped him in the face and ribs with her foot and kicked him in the groin.
The man saw the transients carry a black and wooden rifle with a scope into a back bedroom, and later thought they hit him in the eye area with the butt of the gun.
Records indicate the transients then took the man’s wallet, cellphone, 14- to 24-carat pint bottle of gold, change and his van.
The assault happened on the front porch of the man’s house where the man laid for a while until he noticed the transient’s pickup was there and his van was gone. The man then drove himself to the hospital where he was treated for a fractured eye, nose and a brain bleed.
The man later was released.
The male transient, identified as Billy P. Herl, 42, of Orange, Texas, is described as being 6-foot-4 to 6-foot-5, with close-set eyes, bald, blue eyes with tattoos all over his body. He is charged in a Buffalo County warrant with first-degree assault, robbery, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, all felonies, and misdemeanor theft in the incident.
The woman was identified as Jenny F. Cleaveland, 22, of Kansas City, Mo., and is charged with first-degree assault, robbery and use of a weapon to commit a felony, all felonies, and misdemeanor theft. She is described as being 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-3 tall and having red hair.
The duo may be traveling in the man’s green Dodge Caravan with Oregon license plates.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts are asked to contact Kearney police at 308-237-2104, Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424 or report it to police through the See It, Say It App.
