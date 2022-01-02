Indiana women in federal prison after 20 pounds of meth seized at Kearney I-80 interchange

LINCOLN — Two Indiana women have been sentenced to federal prison after 20 pounds of methamphetamine was found in the vehicle they were traveling in during a 2020 traffic stop on Interstate 80.

Shanae Douglas of Gary, Indiana, was sentenced in December in U.S. Federal District Court in Lincoln to three years in federal prison for felony distribution of meth on March 31, 2020. She will serve two years of supervised released.

Antoinette Brandy, also of Gary, Indiana, was sentenced in federal court to four years and four months in federal prison for felony distribution of meth in the same incident. Brandy was driving the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.

Their ages were not available in the court documents.

She will serve three years of supervised release.

Both women previously had pleaded guilty to the charges. There is no good time in federal prison.

Around 8 p.m. March 31, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper observed a Chevrolet Tahoe that failed to signal a turn as it exited Interstate 80 near Kearney. During the traffic stop court records say the trooper could smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.