Holdrege man gets probation, Pleasanton man convicted of soliciting prostitution in Kearney

KEARNEY — A judge has forbidden a Holdrege man from viewing pornography as part of his sentence for soliciting prostitution in Kearney in August.

The order was part of a one-year probationary sentence for Charles Johnson, 69, for his conviction of misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution on Aug. 26. Under the standard conditions of his probation, Buffalo County Court Judge Gerry Jorgensen ordered Johnson to 16 days in jail and Johnson was given 16 days credit for time already served.

He pleaded guilty to the charge in November.

Last week in county court Shawn Paitz, 49, of Pleasanton pleaded no contest to a similar charge of misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution on Aug. 26. Paitz’s case had been set for a bench trial Jan. 27, however, with his plea there won’t be a trial.

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea. Buffalo County Court Judge John Rademacher accepted Paitz’s plea and found him guilty, and ordered the Nebraska Probation Office to do a presentence investigation.

Findings of those reports — including background information on Paitz, family, criminal history and employment record — will help Rademacher issue a sentence in March.