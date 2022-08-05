Holdrege man arrested for abuse of vulnerable adult, theft

HOLDREGE — A Holdrege man has been charged in Phelps County Court with abuse of a vulnerable adult and theft.

According to court documents, James S. Pazdernik, 18, is charged in Phelps County Court with abuse of a vulnerable adult, theft by unlawful taking between $1,500-4,999 and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device between $500-1,500. Pazdernik was arrested Monday, and his bond was set at $25,000.

Pazdernik allegedly knowingly or intentionally abused, neglected or exploited a vulnerable adult when he sold a red Toro zero-turn lawnmower owned by the victim and deprived the victim of his property between July 15-18. He also allegedly used the victim’s debit card to obtain $520.68.

Pazdernik faces a maximum of three years in prison for abuse of a vulnerable adult, a maximum of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for theft, and less than one year in prison and $1,000 fine for unlawful use of a financial device.

An arraignment hearing has been set for Monday in Phelps County Court.