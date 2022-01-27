High bonds set for Kearney pair in connection to Jan. 16 murder

UPDATE: Bond has been set at $250,000 each for Joshua Morris and Mariah Chamberlin of Kearney. They both appeared before a Buffalo County Court judge Thursday where the charges were read to them, along with their possible penalities.

A preliminary hearing has been set for both Morris and Chamberlin on Feb. 23 at 2:30 p.m.

_________________________________________________

KEARNEY — A Kearney pair, wanted for information in connection to a Jan. 16 murder in Kearney, are listed on the roster as inmates at the Buffalo County Jail.

Joshua J. Morris, 18, and Mariah C. Chamberlin, 19, both of Kearney, were arrested around 8:47 a.m. Tuesday at 104 W. Oklahoma St., in Grand Island on Buffalo County warrants charging them with drug and weapons violations in connection to the death of Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, of Lexington. According to the roster, the duo was booked Wednesday into the Buffalo County Jail.

Joseph L. Garcia, 29, also of Lexington, was shot in the incident. He was treated at CHI Health Good Samaritan for his injuries following the shooting and was released.

The incident was isolated, Kearney police say.

