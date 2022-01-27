High bonds set for Kearney pair in connection to Jan. 16 murder

UPDATE: Bond has been set at $250,000 each for Joshua Morris and Mariah Chamberlin of Kearney. They both appeared before a Buffalo County Court judge Thursday where the charges were read to them, along with their possible penalities.
A preliminary hearing has been set for both Morris and Chamberlin on Feb. 23 at 2:30 p.m.
_________________________________________________
KEARNEY — A Kearney pair, wanted for information in connection to a Jan. 16 murder in Kearney, are listed on the roster as inmates at the Buffalo County Jail.
Joshua J. Morris, 18, and Mariah C. Chamberlin, 19, both of Kearney, were arrested around 8:47 a.m. Tuesday at 104 W. Oklahoma St., in Grand Island on Buffalo County warrants charging them with drug and weapons violations in connection to the death of Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, of Lexington. According to the roster, the duo was booked Wednesday into the Buffalo County Jail.
Joseph L. Garcia, 29, also of Lexington, was shot in the incident. He was treated at CHI Health Good Samaritan for his injuries following the shooting and was released.
The incident was isolated, Kearney police say.
Morris and Chamberlin are each charged with possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and possession of more than one pound of marijuana — all felonies. The incidents are alleged to have occurred Jan. 17, records indicate.
Court records detailing the cases against them are sealed because it is an ongoing investigation.
Chamberlin also was wanted on a Buffalo County warrant for failing to appear in court Jan. 17 for a trial for driving under revocation, a misdemeanor.
The duo, who were not available to law enforcement officials for nine days, are expected to appear in court on Thursday.
At about 8:38 p.m. Sunday Kearney Police Department officers responded to 823 W. 23rd St. for a report of gunshots in the area. Multiple witnesses heard several gunshots fired and saw one person possibly struck, according to KPD.
Witnesses reported seeing other subjects running away from the area and getting into a car and leaving the area.
Shortly after the initial call, two adult males arrived at Good Sam’s emergency room with apparent gunshot wounds. Shinpaugh died from his injuries.
KPD continues to search for the gunman and any other suspects or witnesses in the case.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact KPD at 308-237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424 or through the See It Say It Send It App.