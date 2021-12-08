Grand Island man arrested, charged with May shooting in Kearney

KEARNEY — A Grand Island man faces felony charges for allegedly shooting a man in Kearney in May.

Gino Liban, 18, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony first-degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony in the incident. He was arrested in November without incident by the Grand Island Police Department, and was scheduled to appear in court today.

Court records detailing the incident are sealed, however, a Kearney Police Department news release outlines the case against him:

Around 2:15 a.m. on May 15, KPD officers were called to the 800 block of West 27th Street to investigate a report of possible gunshots. A short time later officers received a call that a 20-year-old male had been admitted to the CHI Health Good Samaritan emergency room with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Preliminary information indicated the victim was walking around the 800 block of West 27th Street, when he was approached by male subjects that pulled up in a light-colored four-door vehicle, and a physical fight took place involving multiple subjects. During the disturbance, a handgun was discharged several times, striking the victim once in the lower leg.