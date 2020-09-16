Gibbon man put on probation, must take anger management class for gun threat

KEARNEY — A Gibbon man has been ordered to complete a class in anger management after threatening a former roommate with a gun at a Kearney hotel.
The class is part of a five-year probationary sentence for Marquise Causey, 25, of Gibbon. He was sentenced last week in Buffalo County District Court for attempted possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and felony terroristic threats in the March incident in Kearney. Under the standard conditions of his probation, Causey also must complete classes in social values, employment services, crime/victim empathy and cognitive group therapy, and complete individual/family counseling.
Judge John Marsh also ordered him to serve 90 days in jail, however, he gave Causey 170 days credit for time already served in jail.
Court records indicate on March 23 Causey and one of the victims had been living together in Gibbon, but the roommate recently had changed the locks and threw Causey’s items outside. Causey then rented a room at a Kearney hotel.
Records say Causey learned his former roommate also rented a room at the same hotel and wanted to fight him. Around 7 p.m. March 23 Causey went to the man’s hotel door, but he wouldn’t open it.
Causey then went to the parking lot, sat on a vehicle and allegedly pulled up his shirt revealing a black handgun while his former roommate and some other men watched from their hotel room. Records indicate Causey then pointed a finger gun at the window indicating he would shoot them, then pointed the finger gun to his own head.
Causey then returned to the hotel and knocked on his former roommate’s door again, allegedly threatening, “I’ll get you” on the morning of March 24. The men worked together in Gibbon.
Kearney police were called, and Causey was taken into custody without incident. The gun was located on the east side of the hotel.
@HubChic
