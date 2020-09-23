 Skip to main content
Gibbon man gets prison time for sexually assaulting a child
KEARNEY — A Gibbon man has been sent to prison for sexually assaulting a child.

Jose Lorenzana, 34, of Gibbon was sentenced last week in Buffalo County District Court to 15-25 years in prison for attempted felony first-degree sexual assault of a child at least 12, but less than 16 years old, on April 1.

Judge Ryan Carson gave him 86 days credit for time already served.

In April, Lorenzana was charged with felony first-degree sexual assault of a child at least 12 but less than 16, and enticement. He pleaded no contest to the sexual assault charge in July in exchange for the dismissal of the enticement charge.

Lorenzana now must register with the Nebraska State Patrol as a convicted sex offender.

