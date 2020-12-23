Former Shelton woman federally indicted for meth distribution

KEARNEY — A former Shelton woman has been federally indicted after more than 1½ pounds of methamphetamine was seized from her house in September.

On Sept. 12, police served a search warrant at the house of Sandra D. Samuelson, then of Shelton. In addition to the suspected meth, $3,878 and a pistol were seized.

Samuelson, 46, now of Kearney, was arrested and is charged in Buffalo County District Court with felony distribution of meth more than 140 grams, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, prohibited acts, possession of marijuana over one ounce but less than one pound and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

Samuelson is being held at the Buffalo County Jail on a federal warrant charging her with the same offenses. No federal hearing date has been set.

According to court records during the search of her house police found multiple containers of dispensary produced concentrated cannabis edible products, meth in various locations in the bedroom, including laying in plain view on a desk in the bedroom. A lockbox was found under the bed, records indicate, and contained a small amount of suspected meth, digital scales, unused plastic bags, bags with residue and approximately $3,000 in cash.