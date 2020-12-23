Former Shelton woman federally indicted for meth distribution

KEARNEY — A former Shelton woman has been federally indicted after more than 1½ pounds of methamphetamine was seized from her house in September.
On Sept. 12, police served a search warrant at the house of Sandra D. Samuelson, then of Shelton. In addition to the suspected meth, $3,878 and a pistol were seized.
Samuelson, 46, now of Kearney, was arrested and is charged in Buffalo County District Court with felony distribution of meth more than 140 grams, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, prohibited acts, possession of marijuana over one ounce but less than one pound and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.
Samuelson is being held at the Buffalo County Jail on a federal warrant charging her with the same offenses. No federal hearing date has been set.
According to court records during the search of her house police found multiple containers of dispensary produced concentrated cannabis edible products, meth in various locations in the bedroom, including laying in plain view on a desk in the bedroom. A lockbox was found under the bed, records indicate, and contained a small amount of suspected meth, digital scales, unused plastic bags, bags with residue and approximately $3,000 in cash.
Records indicate the gun was found sealed inside a box and packaged with a plastic bag containing suspected meth.
Samuelson was home at the time the warrant was served. She was arrested by members of the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force that includes the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Kearney Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team.
The suspected drugs were seized and sent to the Nebraska State Patrol crime lab for positive identification.
She is scheduled to appear in Buffalo County District Court in January.
Samuelson has a previous felony conviction that stems from a 2004 incident where twice she sold marijuana to a police informant. Court records show on one occasion that Samuelson had nine day care children in her home during a drug deal.
At the time of her 2004 arrest, Samuelson had a day care license exemption from the state, which means that she could care for no more than three children from different families at one time. Samuelson wasn’t a licensed day care provider, but had a contract with the state to provide day care services.
Samuelson, then of Kearney, was convicted of felony possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, placed on 2½ years probation and ordered to serve three months in jail. Court records indicate she successfully completed the terms of her probation in 2008.
