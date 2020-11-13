Elwood man sentenced to probation for stealing from employer

BROKEN BOW — An Elwood man was sentenced to probation for stealing from his former Custer County employer.

According to court records, Eighth District Court Judge Karin L. Noakes sentenced Raymond Wolcott, 34, of Elwood in Custer County District Court to three years probation.

His probation began Nov. 5.

Wolcott also must pay $6,347 in restitution and complete a money management course.

Court records indicate he forged Johnson Trucking checks and deposited $6,347 into his personal checking account between May and August 2018.

In December, Wolcott originally was charged with felony theft of more than $5,000.

But the charge was reduced to felony theft between $1,500 and $4,999 in exchange for his plea.

Wolcott pleaded no contest to the amended charge, according to court records.

A no contest plea is neither an admittance nor denial of guilt, but is treated the same as a guilty plea.

Court records show he was convicted in 2010 in Dawson County District Court for illegal use of a credit card, a felony.