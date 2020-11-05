Broken Bow man convicted of torturing cat, assaulting child

BROKEN BOW — A Broken Bow man has been convicted of intentionally torturing a kitten in 2019 and sexually assaulting a child in 2017.

According to court records, Branden Miller, 27, pleaded no contest in September in Custer County District Court to intentional cruelty to an animal and third-degree sexual assault of a child, both felonies.

A no contest plea is neither an admittance nor denial of guilt, but is treated the same as a guilty plea.

In exchange for Miller’s plea, the court dropped another felony intentional cruelty to an animal charge in one case and amended a felony first-degree sexual assault of a child charge in the other case. Third-degree sexual assault carries a lesser penalty.

Miller is expected to be sentenced Dec. 17 in Custer County District Court. He faces up to six years in prison. He is currently in custody at the Custer County Jail, according to records.

Court records outline the two cases against Miller:

In July 2017, Miller made sexual contact with a girl younger than 12 in his vehicle at the Custer County Fairgrounds. He was charged in May 2019.