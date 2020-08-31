Bomb threat reported at Buffalo County Courthouse; no device located after search of building

KEARNEY — Business at the Buffalo County Courthouse came to a halt Monday morning after a bomb threat was reported.
At 8:45 a.m. a phone call was received of a bomb in the building at 1512 Central Ave. The threat was non-specific.
Employees and the public were evacuated, Sheriff Neil Miller said, and after a thorough search of the building where no device was located employees returned to work at 10:15 a.m.
Miller declined to say which office received the threat or release any further details. The investigation continues.
Assisting deputies at the scene were members of the Kearney Police Department, the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and the Buffalo County Emergency Management.
Anyone with information about the threat is asked to contact the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office at 308-236-8555, the Kearney Police Department at 308-237-2104, Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424 or the See Something, Say Something app.
