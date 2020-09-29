Bertrand man charged with sexual assault of a child, child abuse

BERTRAND — A Bertrand man was arrested Friday for first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse.

According to court records, Joseph Carrillo, 32, of Bertrand has been charged with first-degree sexual assault and child abuse of a 5-year-old child in Phelps County Court. Both charges are felonies.

Carrillo allegedly subjected the child to sexual penetration and also knowingly permitted the child to be placed in a situation to be sexually abused on Feb. 20.

The case’s affidavit has been sealed by the court in order to protect the personal information and identity of the victim.

Carrillo faces a maximum of life imprisonment for sexual assault plus an additional three years imprisonment, 18 months post-release supervision and $10,000 fine or both for child abuse.

He is being held at the Phelps County Jail on a $250,000 bond. Arraignment is scheduled Thursday at Phelps County Court.