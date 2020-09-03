Arrest made in south Kearney drive-by shooting; suspect and victims acquaintances

KEARNEY — Police have arrested a North Platte man in connection with a drive-by shooting last week in south Kearney.
Richard Fries, 47, was arrested on a Buffalo County warrant charging him with felony discharge of a firearm near a vehicle or building and felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in the Aug. 26 incident in the Lake Villa Estates Subdivision. He was arrested Tuesday at the Lincoln County Jail in North Platte.
Around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 26 Kearney police investigated a report of shots fired in the area of 107 Huron Dr., south of Interstate 80. Two adults and minor three children were inside the house when they reported hearing three shots fired and glass shattering.
The rear window of a car sitting in the driveway was damaged along with front glass windows of the house and glass panes of the front door. Court records indicate all the damage appeared to be from BB gun projectiles from a shotgun.
No injuries were reported.
Kearney police located shotgun shell wads on the lawn and near the road.
A loud, light-colored older model 2000 pickup was seen driving slowly by the house. Kearney police conducted a canvas of the Lake Villa Estates area after the shooting and obtained video surveillance that showed an older model white extended cab Dodge pickup traveling on Huron Drive.
Surveillance showed the same pickup driving past houses three different times during an 11 minute time frame, records indicate.
Police determined several characteristics from Fries’ pickup were similar to the pickup seen in the surveillance video.
The pickup information was shared with law enforcement in North Platte, where court records indicate Fries lives.
Around 11:39 p.m. Aug. 26 a Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup six miles east of North Platte that matched the description of the pickup seen in the area of the shooting. Fries was identified as the driver of the pickup that also didn’t have license plates and had an expired in transit sticker.
Based on comments Fries made to law enforcement, he was placed into emergency protective custody.
Police obtained a search warrant for the pickup and located a loaded shotgun shell, cell phone and digital voice recorder. However, records don’t say whether the shell matched evidence collected at the crime scene.
Fries later was arrested.
Records indicate the shooting was an isolated incident, and Fries and the occupants of the house were acquaintances.
Court records indicate Fries is a convicted felon and has been charged with several weapons violations from 2000 to March 2020.
Late today Fries remained in custody in Lincoln County. It’s unclear when he would brought to Kearney for his initial hearing.
