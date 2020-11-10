5 family members found guilty of abusing mentally disabled woman sentenced to probation

LOUP CITY — Five family members each have been placed on probation for repeatedly abusing an mentally disabled woman in Sherman County.

The 51-year-old man and three women — ages 61, 35, and 41 — all were convicted of misdemeanor third-degree assault in Sherman County Court and District Court for their roles in abusing the adult woman on Jan. 8 at a rural Litchfield house. An 18-year-old Sutton man was convicted of felony abuse of a vulnerable adult and felony second-degree assault in the incident.

In an effort to protect the identity of the victim, the Kearney Hub will not name the perpetrators who are family members.

Under the standard conditions of their probation the 51-year-old man and 61-year-old woman must both take classes in victim empathy. The 61-year-old woman also must take a class in trauma in life, while the man and the 41-year-old woman must write an apology letter to the victim.

Charles W. Strong, 29, of Litchfield was convicted of felony abuse of a vulnerable adult and felony terroristic threats between December 2019 and February 2020 against the same victim. He will be sentenced in December.