5 family members found guilty of abusing mentally disabled woman sentenced to probation

LOUP CITY — Five family members each have been placed on probation for repeatedly abusing an mentally disabled woman in Sherman County.
The 51-year-old man and three women — ages 61, 35, and 41 — all were convicted of misdemeanor third-degree assault in Sherman County Court and District Court for their roles in abusing the adult woman on Jan. 8 at a rural Litchfield house. An 18-year-old Sutton man was convicted of felony abuse of a vulnerable adult and felony second-degree assault in the incident.
In an effort to protect the identity of the victim, the Kearney Hub will not name the perpetrators who are family members.
Under the standard conditions of their probation the 51-year-old man and 61-year-old woman must both take classes in victim empathy. The 61-year-old woman also must take a class in trauma in life, while the man and the 41-year-old woman must write an apology letter to the victim.
Charles W. Strong, 29, of Litchfield was convicted of felony abuse of a vulnerable adult and felony terroristic threats between December 2019 and February 2020 against the same victim. He will be sentenced in December.
On Jan. 8 court records indicate a Sherman County Sheriff deputy received an anonymous report that a mentally disabled woman intentionally was being given magnesium citrate, a saline laxative and brownies laced with laxatives without her knowledge.
Support Local Journalism
The investigation revealed the victim drank the soda and ate several brownies, and hours later vomited.
Later in January deputies were called to a house in rural Litchfield to check on the disabled woman’s welfare. A passerby reported two people were dragging a woman under the arms. A witness told deputies the disabled woman is treated like a child, yelled at regularly and sometimes denied food by family members.
On Feb. 4 deputies responded to the rural Litchfield house where a witness reported the 61-year-old woman and the 51-year-old man treat the disabled woman like a slave, saying she must ask permission to eat and shower, and she is required to do all the outside chores by herself. Several weeks earlier a witness said the 51-year-old man strangled the disabled woman until she turned purple during an argument between the man and the 61-year-old woman.
Witnesses told deputies of a similar strangulation incident in October 2019 where the disabled woman was pushed into a china hutch.
Deputies also were told the 61-year-old woman has slapped the disabled woman, while the 51-year-old man had punched her. Both were accused of taking the disabled woman’s Social Security money.
The investigation revealed the 18-year-old had thrown the disabled woman across a room causing a gash to her forehead and crown of her head.
He also hit and punched the victim on multiple occasions, giving her a black eye on two separate occasions.
The man also would make the victim perform military-type drills by running up and down the driveway and doing push-ups. During one of those incidents, the investigation revealed the victim didn’t run up the driveway, and the 18-year-old man tied a rope around her foot and dragged her a short distance with an all-terrain vehicle. She was uninjured.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.