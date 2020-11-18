3 federally charged for allegedly distributing meth near Kearney

LINCOLN — Three people have been federally indicted for distributing methamphetamine near Kearney.

Shanae Douglas and Antoinette Brandy, both of Gary, Indiana, and Juwan Powell, of Harvey, Illinois, all are charged in U.S. Federal District Court in Lincoln with felony distribution of meth on March 31 following a traffic stop near Kearney after a driver allegedly failed to use the turn signal.

Around 8 p.m. March 31, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper observed a Chevrolet Tahoe that failed to signal a turn as it exited Interstate 80 near Kearney, said an NSP news release. During the traffic stop the trooper detected “clandestine activity.”

Court records indicate Douglas was driving at the time.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found 20 pounds of suspected meth and 2 ounces of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags hidden behind the plastic trim of the SUV, courts records indicate.

All of their cases are pending in federal court.