17-year-old sentenced to prison for role in 'senseless beating' of YRTC staff member

Sidney’s record started five years ago, Carson said, with vandalism and theft. The night of the YRTC attack Carson said Sidney wanted to escape the facility. Instead he stomped on a YRTC’s staff member’s head with his foot, sending the staffer to the emergency room.

Although the state probation department classified Sidney as a high risk to reoffend, Carson told Sidney he didn’t feel it was the end of the road for him, and to make better choices. When Carson asked Sidney what he wanted to do with his life, Sidney said “finish school.”

At 1:35 a.m. Feb. 7 the teens were in the Lincoln Living Unit at Kearney’s YRTC when Tapia and Lee started removing the headboard from a metal bed frame. A YRTC staff member exited a nearby office and verbally confronted Tapia.

A third teen, Sidney, stepped in between the staff member and Tapia while Tapia began hitting a glass window with the bed frame.

The staff member grabbed Tapia, and records indicate the teens began punching the staffer in the head. A second YRTC staff member tried to intervene and was punched by all the teens.

Two additional staff members intervened, were hit with multiple punches to the head and attacked several times with pieces of the bed frame.